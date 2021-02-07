Iconic Ice Lakes Lodge listed for sale

Situated on the beautiful Serene Lakes, the iconic Ice Lakes Lodge has been fully and elegantly renovated into four very sophisticated residential flats.

Alison Elder, principal of the Elder Group and highly-acclaimed Truckee-Tahoe agent, has just listed the Ice Lakes Lodge. Situated on the beautiful Serene Lakes, the iconic lodge has been fully and elegantly renovated into four very sophisticated residential flats. Shared amenities include a 1,680 sq. ft. beach cabana for flats 3 and 4,500 feet of white-sand beach with pier and an entertaining deck. This exquisite retreat reflects mountain modern and contemporary influences, and each flat has its own distinct flair.

From the top, the 3,015 sq. ft. penthouse has two bedrooms, two spa-inspired baths, bistro kitchen, loft, decks and an abundance of huge windows to highlight the sweeping views of lakes and mountains.

The third-level flat features a soft color palette to emphasize and embrace the great outdoors. With six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, chef’s kitchen, oversize deck and abundant space, this flat offers nearly 6,000 sq. ft. of grand elevated living.

The main level flat is the epitome of mountain design and luxury along with state-of-the-art technology. Offering six bedrooms and six baths plus two powders, a lounge, family room as well as a game room, this flat exudes comfort and sophistication. The 500-foot white sand beach is just steps away from the door.

The beach level flat presents warm mountain ambiance, enchanting design and gorgeous finishes. The three lakeside bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, bistro kitchen and large great room are all luxuriously appointed. The covered deck, private pier and views from every vantage emphasize a very gracious style of living.

With over 21,000 sq. ft. of conditioned space, this property is listed for $16.5 million. Ice Lakes Lodge, zoned as Resort, is a great 1031 exchange opportunity. Royal Gorge, Donner Ski Ranch, Sugar Bowl, Donner Lake and Old Town Truckee are all nearby. Two adjacent parcels are negotiable for future development potential.

“This is an extraordinary property that exemplifies all the beauty of the area and is perfectly situated in ski country,” Elder commented. “A whole new lifestyle awaits its new owner.”

Alison Elder and her team may be reached at 530-582-8103 or found online at eldergrouptahoerealestate.com.

Source: Corcoran Global Living