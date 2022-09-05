Ikon Pass adds 5 more destinations for 2022-23 season

Work began this week on a gondola that will eventually connect Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — In addition to Palisades Tahoe, the largest California ski resort, Ikon Passholders now have access to Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia.

Three additional partners were announced in the spring, including Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Sun Valley in Idaho and Snowbasin in Utah. Members of the Ikon Pass community now have access to more than 50 iconic global mountain destinations in 10 countries across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ikon Pass is on sale now, offering five new destinations for winter 22/23 as skiers and riders begin to think about snow and next season’s adventures. For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes .

WHAT’S NEW for 22/23

Lotte Arai Resort, Japan: Just 225 miles from Tokyo, Ikon Pass holders can escape to the ultimate experience at Lotte Arai Resort and play in some of the biggest snow in all of Japan. With up to 800 inches of snowfall per season, head to chest-deep powder can be found all over this mountain with varied terrain for all abilities. Lotte Arai joins Niseko United for a double hit of Japow.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Lotte Arai Resort with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with no blackout dates. Lotte Arai is not available on the Ikon Session Pass.

Panorama Mountain Resort, British Columbia, Canada: Everything that rocks about the Canadian Rockies – big vertical, big views, and big mountain vibes – can be found at Panorama. Located on British Columbia’s famed Powder Highway, Panorama offers winter enthusiasts 4,265 feet of vertical, wide-open fall-line cruisers, powder-filled tree lines, and the steep and deep exhilaration of Taynton Bowl. Panorama joins Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures for some of the best access in British Columbia.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Panorama with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Panorama is also available on the Ikon Session Pass.

IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS

Destinations: 52

Continents: 5

Countries: 10

States: 15

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 165,141*

Trails: 7,625

Lifts: 1,383

*Does not include CMH stats

Ikon Pass Destinations by Location

California: Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort

Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort

Idaho: Schweitzer, Sun Valley

Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River

Michigan: Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain

Montana: Big Sky Resort

New Hampshire: Loon Mountain

New Mexico: Taos Ski Valley

New York: Windham Mountain

Oregon: Mt. Bachelor

Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort, Snowbasin

Vermont: Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington – Pico

Washington: Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie

West Virginia: Snowshoe

Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Alberta, Canada: SkiBig3

British Columbia, Canada: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain

Quebec, Canada: Tremblant

Austria: Kitzbühel

France: Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley

Italy: Dolomiti Superski

Switzerland: Zermatt

Australia: Thredbo, Mt Buller

New Zealand: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt

Japan: Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort

Chile: Valle Nevado

For more information, visit www.ikonpass.com .