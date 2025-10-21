Ikon Pass adds nine new destinations throughout Japan, China and South Korea for Winter 25/26

DENVER, CO – Ikon Pass invites skiers and riders to adventure further into Asia throughout winter 25/26 as Niseko United and Arai Mountain Resort are joined by Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara Ski Resort, Furano Ski Resort, APPI Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, and Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan, plus Yunding Snow Park in China, and Mona Yongpyong in South Korea. Ikon Pass now offers up to 77 days total throughout Asia for winter 25/26, with access to snow at 72 global destinations across five continents and 13 countries.

Ikon Pass holders will have 7-days combined access at Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort and 7-days each at all other new Asian destinations with no blackout dates, and 5-days combined access at Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort and 5-days each at all other new Asian destinations on Ikon Base Pass with no blackout dates. There is no access to new destinations on the Ikon Session Pass.

“Ikon Pass is the winter gateway for anyone who wants to ski or ride the best of Asia, now with access to 11 destinations throughout Japan, China and South Korea,” said Matt Bowers, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Alterra Mountain Company. “With marquee destinations on Hokkaido and in the Nagano Area joining Niseko United and Arai Mountain Resort in Japan, plus the hidden Japan of the Tohoku Region, along with Olympic venues in Japan, China and South Korea, Ikon Pass now offers extensive access for Ikon Pass holders in even more of the best snow regions on the planet.”

JAPAN

Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort

High in the Japanese Rockies, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort delivers pow at its purest. As Japan’s largest and highest ski destination, this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve boasts 18 interconnected ski areas, championship runs, and one of the country’s longest seasons – from late November to late May. From family-friendly cruisers to off-piste powder zones, it’s a vast winter playground with views that stretch to Mt. Fuji.

NEKOMA Mountain

Rising above Lake Inawashiro in Fukushima, NEKOMA Mountain combines unique North and South experiences into one of Japan’s largest ski destinations. On the South side, discover long, varied runs with sweeping views. Across the north, expect refill after refill of dry, whispery powder. Surrounded by history and heritage, NEKOMA Mountain delivers endless turns, deep snow, and culturally rich adventures.

Myoko Suginohara Ski Resort

Gracing the slopes of Mt. Myoko in Japan, Suginohara is famed for its abundant powder snowfall averaging 13.4 meters annually, 1,124 meters of vertical, and one of the country’s longest groomed runs at 8.5 km. Just two hours from Tokyo, with nearby Shinkansen stations and highway access, this Niigata gem combines world-class skiing with seamless travel. Wide-open terrain, sweeping lake views, and powder-filled steeps make it a playground for big turns, long laps, and pure Japanese flow.

APPI Resort

At APPI Resort, the ride is all about the glide. One of Japan’s largest resorts, APPI delivers wide-open terrain, over 10 meters of snowfall, and some of the country’s longest groomed runs. Set in Iwate Prefecture, its unique climate creates phenomenal powder – light, silky. Paired with refined comforts, from soothing onsen to diverse gourmet dining, every lap strikes a balance of nature, culture, and flow.

Furano Ski Resort

Furano Ski Resort is where the Powder Belt peaks. Two distinct zones – Furano and Kitanomine – offer terrain for every style, from untouched lines to World Cup runs. Known for “Bonchi Powder,” Furano’s snow is light, dry, and deep, set against a basin backdrop that delivers sun, scenery, and pure northern magic.

Mt.T

Renowned as “The Ultimate Powder Field,” Mt.T by Hoshino Resorts is an extraordinary bucket list destination where skiers and riders can blanket themselves in powdery deep turns. With 15 meters of annual snowfall, steep dynamic terrain, and the backdrop of Mt. Tanigawa’s twin peaks, it stands as one of Japan’s most prolific and rewarding regions to ski and ride.

Zao Onsen Ski Resort

High in Yamagata’s mountains, Zao Onsen Ski Resort is home to Japan’s legendary “Snow Monsters” – rime-covered fir trees shaped by Siberian winds. Ski among these towering white giants on the nearly 9 km Snow Monster Course, then unwind in natural hot springs as steam rises through the snow. This is Japan’s winter magic, alive and moving.

CHINA

Yunding Snow Park

Set in the snowy mountains of northern China, just an hour from Beijing by high-speed rail, Yunding Snow Park is one of Asia’s best ski experiences. A host of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and other world-class competitions, this four-season resort pairs elite terrain with modern infrastructure, including the legendary halfpipe ridden by Olympians Eileen Gu and Shaun White. Beyond the turns, this Chinese icon offers sunlit slopes and ski-in/ski-out access for all abilities, robust restaurant options, on-mountain lodging, and off-slope adventures.

SOUTH KOREA

Mona Yongpyong

Nestled in Pyeongchang, Mona Yongpyong is South Korea’s most storied mountain resort, famed as a host of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. With its iconic Rainbow Course, sweeping slopes on Mt. Balwangsan, and year-round leisure offerings, it’s a destination where world-class competition, culture, and adventure collide.

