Pair of British Columbia resorts added to Ikon Pass

Pair of skis sitting upright in a snow bank at the top of a chairlift at Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia, Canada.

Getty Images

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Skiers and riders have even more choices for winter 22/23 as the Ikon Pass community expands around the globe with the addition of Grandvalira Resorts Andorra and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia. Ikon Pass is on sale now and offers more than 50 worldwide destinations, including five in Europe and nine in Canada.

With five additional new partners previously announced, Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Sun Valley in Idaho and Snowbasin in Utah, Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama in British Columbia, members of the Ikon Pass community now have access to more than 50 iconic global mountain destinations in 11 countries across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to give members of the Ikon Pass community more options to ski and ride in Europe and Canada this winter with the addition of Grandvalira Resorts Andorra and Sun Peaks Resort,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer for Alterra Mountain Company, who owns Palisades Tahoe/Alpine Meadows. “We love offering pass holders even more endless adventures in the mountains by expanding this global mountain community with new like-minded partners.”

“Grandvalira Resorts Andorra is the ideal destination for those who seek a new adventure at one of Europe’s largest ski resorts,” said Juan Ramón Moreno, managing director of Grandvalira Resorts Andorra. “Ikon Pass holders will love our spectacular views of the Pyrenees, expansive terrain, mountain activities, shopping, and our famed culinary traditions and unique culture of the country of Andorra.”

“As the second largest ski area in Canada, Sun Peaks Resort could not be more excited to join the Ikon Pass community,” said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for Sun Peaks Resort. “Our global destination is well positioned to provide strong value and hospitality for Ikon Pass holders at our easy-going, laid-back resort in the interior of British Columbia.”

Grandvalira Resort Andorra, Andorra: Grandvalira Resorts Andorra is the largest, most modern skiable area in the Pyrenees and one of the largest in Europe offering incredible terrain, multiple mountain activities and several villages with charming dining and shopping. This unique destination is made up of three Andorran ski resorts – Grandvalira, Ordino Arcalís and Pal Arinsal – with 215 runs, 123 lifts covering 7,599 acres, across the Andorran mountains.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days combined at Grandvalira Resorts Andorra’s three resorts with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Grandvalira Resorts Andorra is also available on the Ikon Session Pass.

Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia, Canada: Sun Peaks welcomes guests in search of a stress-free mountain experience and offers 4,270 acres of skiable terrain spread across three peaks, each with their own personality and easy access from its European inspired alpine village. Sun Peaks receives 20 feet of snow annually, and the mountains become covered with light, dry powder that is famous to the interior of British Columbia.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Sun Peaks Resort with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Sun Peaks is also available on the Ikon Session Pass.For more information, visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes .