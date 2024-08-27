Ikon Pass adds Sierra-at-Tahoe for Winter 24/25

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. – Ikon Pass will offer six of California’s best mountain destinations when Sierra-at-Tahoe joins Ikon Pass for winter 24/25, unlocking even more Tahoe access for Ikon Pass holders. Score your Ikon Pass at its current low rates before prices go up and start planning the good times at over 50 global Ikon Pass destinations.

New Destination

The closest mountain destination to Sacramento and the Bay Area, Sierra-at-Tahoe is located just 12 miles from South Lake Tahoe. Known for its welcoming vibe, sculpted learning terrain, and amphitheater-style terrain parks, and South Lake Tahoe’s only Halfpipe, Sierra-at-Tahoe averages 400+ inches of snowfall a year and is South Lake Tahoe’s go-to choice on a powder day.

“Sierra-at-Tahoe is proud to partner with Ikon Pass. As the only South Lake Tahoe resort on the Ikon Pass, we’re excited to give skiers and riders a new opportunity to visit our slice of heaven,” said John Rice, General Manager, Sierra-at-Tahoe. “Sierra has long been known for its always-friendly vibe and terrain variety. From wide open bowls, fresh fall lines, and the big mountain feel Huckleberry Canyon offers, to award-winning terrain parks that inspire progression and have helped create Olympic champions, the Ikon Pass community is sure to find everything that makes Sierra-at-Tahoe special.”

For the 24/25 season, Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Sierra-at-Tahoe with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Sierra-at-Tahoe will also be available on the Ikon Session Pass.

“We are excited to expand Ikon Pass access in California by offering even more in the Tahoe area,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “Sierra-at-Tahoe is an ideal fit for the Ikon Pass community with its big snow and welcoming vibe. Now, Ikon Pass holders have access to both sides of Lake Tahoe with Sierra-at-Tahoe and Palisades Tahoe.”

Exclusive member benefits also include Friends & Family discounts, Ikon Pass Travel, a Protect Our Winters membership, and so much more. Up the power of the pass with Peak Perks , a collection of benefits and discounts exclusively tailored for Ikon Pass holders, from gear to innovative services.

New Access in New Mexico

Also new for winter 24/25, Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico will now be available on the Ikon Base Pass, offering five-day access with select blackouts. For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, please visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes .