Illegal fireworks cause of fire near Cave Rock

Charred vegetation was a result of people setting off illegal fireworks near Cave Rock.

Provided/Tahoe Douglas Fire

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District on Monday night responded to a fire near Cave Rock that was started by individuals setting off illegal fireworks.

The fire stared on the lakeside of U.S. Highway 50. Several crews were able to immediately attack the fire, keeping it at less than an acre. All four lanes of US 50 were closed for 30-40 minutes while they fought the fire.

According to Fire Marshall Eric Guevin, the conditions were perfect for the fire to quickly become unmanageable.

“The wind was driving it up the slope, with good fuels,” Guevin said, adding that it did spot on the other side of US 50 but it could’ve been a lot worse.

Evidence of the fireworks were left at the scene but the individuals who set them fled.

“It was a careless act, we want people to care more about this, fireworks are illegal in the basin,” Guevin said. “They are a great risk to the community, forest and resources. Fireworks are dangerous, leave them to the professionals.”

The fire district is still investigating the incident but Guevin said criminal charges could follow upon completion of the investigation.