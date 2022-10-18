Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said there were two individuals involved who were transported by ambulance to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
While the cause is still under investigation, driving under the influence is suspected.
