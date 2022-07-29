Improvements Continue for I-80 Truckee Rehabilitation Project

TRUCKEE , Calif. – Travel delays are continuing through November on Interstate 80 in Truckee for roadway construction activities.

Motorists should expect typical delays of 15 to 20 minutes when traveling through the work zones on weekdays. However, delays of 25 to 30 minutes are common on Thursday afternoons due to increased weekend travel levels.

Shoulder work at the I-80 eastbound on-ramp from State Route 89 (SR-89) south and Central Truckee (Exit 186) off-ramp is scheduled for the next few weeks. Construction crews will primarily be working behind k-rail with minimal traffic impacts during area excavation, electrical and drainage work. Right lane closures on the mainline near the ramps may be required.

Along westbound I-80, motorists are advised that the Central Truckee on-ramp will be closed daily for drainage work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5. Signed detours will direct motorists along Donner Pass Road to the SR-89 south on-ramp.

Motorists should expect travel delays.

Concrete and roadway widening work also continues on I-80 westbound between Central Truckee (Exit 186) and Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184) with alternating lane closures anticipated between 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Friday for several weeks. The I-80 westbound off-ramp to Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184) may also be closed intermittently for maintenance work the weeks of August 8 and 15.

The construction activities are part of a $30.6 million project to rehabilitate the existing concrete on I-80 in Truckee, install a westbound auxiliary lane from the SR-89 south on-ramp to the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, install eastbound acceleration lanes from the Donner Pass Road on-ramp and the SR-89 south on-ramp, improve drainage, and upgrade concrete walkways along ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Teichert Construction of Rocklin is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in fall 2022. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, equipment availability or other unexpected events.

The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 , on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3 and on the Caltrans District 3 website . For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play .