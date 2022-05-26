Inaugural Big Blue Music & Brews Festival kicks off Friday

The festival also kicks off the season for Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series. The 2022 series at Lakeview Commons will feature 10 weeks of free live music on the beach starting Thursday, June 23.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The largest 3-day festival ever held in South Lake Tahoe starts Friday and will end late Sunday night.

The inaugural free Big Blue Music & Brews Festival features about 50 artists spread across 17 venues from the downtown corridor at Heavenly Village through the south end of South Lake Tahoe at Camp Richardson.

Events will highlight the classic beachside experience at The Beacon and TIKI Bar at Tahoe Beach Retreat, panoramic views of Lake Tahoe at Lakeview Commons, various local breweries and end each night underneath the Heavenly Gondola with mountainside views.

The event also kicks off the season for Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series. The 2022 series at Lakeview Commons will feature 10 weeks of free live music on the beach starting Thursday, June 23.

Featured artists at Big Blue include Pablo Cruise, BB King’s Entertainer of the year, Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, Tahoe’s favorite Timber-rocker Scott Pemberton O Theory, Blues powerhouse The Laurie Morvan Band, Slide Guitarist Dennis Johnson and The Revelators plus over a dozen local artists.

The event sponsor, Tahoe South, has partnered with MOPO to offer an official mobile app for the festival to help locals and visitors find unique, meaningful, and local things to do. In the app’s #BigBlue channel, visitors can view the most up-to-date schedule, information on venues and artists, get directions, and more.

Festivals are better with friends so make sure your friends don’t miss a beat of the latest festival to rock South Lake Tahoe, plus you can win up to $250 cash. Other available prizes are courtesy of MOPO, Bliss Experiences, Lake Tahoe Yoga, Flat Stick Pub, Poke Rok and Social House.

Parking is limited. Biking and alternative transportation is encouraged. Free bike valet service will be offered at Lakeview Commons.

Additional parking locations for Lakeview Commons: South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard and the city of South Lake Tahoe public parking lot at Harrison Ave and Modesto Ave.

A concert during the Live at Lakeview Summer Concert Series.

Detailed / Chronological Schedule Friday, May 27 Noon – 4 pm | Ash Relics at Basecamp Pizza Noon – 3:30 pm | Sean Hodge at Azul Noon – 4 pm | Jacob Melvoin at Poke’ Rok 2 – 5 pm | Off Piste at South of North Brewing Co. 4 – 8 pm | Thomas Brandolino at Azul 4:30 – 9 pm | Roland Haas at Basecamp Pizza 5 – 8 pm | Vincenzo Thomas Amato at Cold Water Brewery 5 – 10 pm | Nicole Cooley at Ten Crows BBQ 5 – 9 pm | Josbeatz at The Hangar 5:45 – 9:15 pm | Ted Kennedy and the Residents at Heavenly Village 6 – 9 pm | Darren Senn at South Lake Brewing Company 6 – 9:30 pm | Desert Cats at Social House 6 – 10 pm | PorterHaus at South of North Brewing Co. 6 – 10 pm | Bread and Butter at Aleworx at the “Y” 7 – 11 pm | Jeff Connor at Community Speakeasy 7:30 – 10:30 pm | TBD at MCP’S Taphouse Saturday, May 28 11 am – 9 pm | 5th Anniversary Celebration with Bison Bluegrass Band at SLBC Noon – 2:30 pm | Kareeta at Lakeview Commons Noon – 3:30 pm | Ditchweed Harvest at Azul Noon – 4 pm | Luis Rubio at Poke’ Rok Noon – 4:30 pm | Thomas Brandolino at South of North Brewing Co. Noon – 3:30 pm | Dutch Carson at South Lake Brewing Company 1 – 5 pm | Bread and Butter at the Beacon 2 – 6 pm | Rock Monsterz at Heavenly Village Brewfest begins 2 – 6 pm | Local Anthology at Tahoe Beach Retreat 3 – 6 pm | Scott Pemberton O Theory at Lakeview Commons 3 – 6 pm | The Gold Souls at The Hangar 4 – 8 pm | Sierra Gypsies at Azul 4:30 – 7:30 pm | Bison Blue4grass Band at South Lake Brewing Company 4:30 – 9 pm | Luis Rubio at Basecamp Pizza 5 – 8 pm | Cash Only at Cold Water Brewery 5 – 10 pm | Off Piste at Ten Crows BBQ 5 – 10 pm | Sean Hodge at South of North Brewing Co. 6 – 7 pm | DJ Osirus at Heavenly Village 6 – 9:30 pm | Aaron Gorton at Social House 6 – 10 pm | Audiobox at AleWorX at the “Y” 7 – 9 pm | Pablo Cruise at Heavenly Village 7 – 11 pm | Sam Robertson at Community Speakeasy 7:30 – 10:30 pm | In Kahootz at McP’s Taphouse 9:30 pm – 12 am | PorterHaus Late Night Show at California Burger Sunday, May 29 Noon – 2:30 pm | Dennis Johnson & The Revelators at Lakeview Commons Noon – 3:30 pm | Fred Archer Wilson at Azul Noon – 4:00 pm | Kris Munn at Basecamp Pizza Noon – 4:30 pm | Randall Ide at South of North Brewing Co. 2 – 6 pm | Pamela Parker Fantastic Machine at Heavenly Village Brewfest begins 1 – 5 pm | PorterHaus at AleWorX at the “Y” 1 – 5 pm | In Kahootz at the Beacon 2 – 6 pm | Taking Root at Tahoe Beach Retreat 3 – 6 pm | The Laurie Morvan Band at Lakeview Commons 3 – 6 pm | Pat Hull at The Hangar 4 – 8 pm | Dan Zook & Jon Sils at Azul 4:30 – 9 pm | Sean Hodge at Basecamp Pizza 5 – 10 pm | Off Piste at Ten Crows BBQ 5 – 10 pm | Mark Sheets at South of North Brewing Co. 6 – 9 pm | Raw Blues at Social House 6 – 10 pm | Arizona Jones at AleWorX at the “Y” 6 – 7 pm | DJ Osirus at Heavenly Village 7 – 9 pm | Rick Estrin + The Nightcats at Heavenly Village 9 – 11:30 pm | Rox Christensen Late Night Show at California Burger *Times/artists are subject to change





