Inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival set for Saturday

Pictured is Arden Park Roots Guitarist Nick Ledoux, Tahoe Blue Vodka Founder Matt Levitt (middle), and Arden Park Roots singer Tyler Campbell.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival this weekend is a day-long family-friendly event that will benefit environmental projects in the basin.

The festival is set for 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Lake Tahoe Community College Outdoor Fields.

The festival will feature live music, art and culture, with proceeds benefiting the Tahoe Fund, a local nonprofit that works with private donors to help fund environmental projects at Lake Tahoe.

“The Tahoe Heartbeat Festival was born from the desire to promote local arts, conscience awareness, sustainability, and green community efforts while raising money for the Tahoe Fund,” said Tahoe Fund’s CEO Amy Berry. “It’s a full day of national headliners like Thievery Corporation, Trevor Hall, Ozomati, Gone Gone Beyond and Arden Park Roots. It will be a Tahoe showcase with local brands like Tahoe Blue Vodka, Tahoe Heartbeat, Get Rad Pizza, Rebel Pioneer Bakery, Biggest Little Boba, Rogue Sushi, and other all sharing and selling their products at the event.”

The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community College outdoor soccer field, and is open to all ages. There will be a “Kids Zone” for children to participate in games and activities. Paul Reder, event producer and president of PR Entertainment, is putting on the event and has been in South Lake Tahoe for 33 years. Joining PR Entertainment in the process is Good Vibes Presents (California Roots Festival), who also partnered in the Reggae Festival and the Lake Tahoe Bluegrass & Beyond Festival.

“[Reder] has curated a perfect blend of national and regional headliners this year that will appeal to a wide range of demographics and musical tastes,” said Berry. “All of the headliners have made prior appearances at the lake … The artists were very supportive of the cause and easily confirmed to be a part of this inaugural event.”

Thievery Corporation at a previous performance.

Provided/JohnShore

The event is special to the Tahoe Fund because the money raised will go to supporting impactful projects around the basin. All of the net sales of Tahoe Blue vodka from the event will be donated to Tahoe Fund, along with portions of the Tahoe Heartbeat merchandise, and event ticket fees. All gratuities from beverage service will also be donated.

“Coming together as a community to celebrate art is always a great thing,” said Berry, “but the fundraising effort and money being donated from the event to the Tahoe Fund will benefit environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe basin with an emphasis on forest health, lake clarity, sustainable recreation, transportation, and stewardship.”

Tickets are available online at tahoeheartbeatfestival.com . General admission tickets start at $79 (plus taxes/fees) and VIP tickets at $150 (plus taxes/fees). VIP tickets include front-of-stage viewing area access, private food and beverage offerings, and luxury portable restrooms.

Gates to the event open at 1 p.m., and the first band will take the stage at 2 p.m., with music lasting until 10 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend in person but still want to donate to the cause can donate online with the special “Donation Ticket.” Tickets purchased from donations will go to local organizations who will distribute the tickets to those who might not have otherwise been able to attend.

Trevor Hall will be performing alongside Thievery Corporation on Saturday.

Provided/Trevor Hall

“There are also separate donation denominations set up on the ticket page with 100% of those proceeds going directly to the Tahoe Fund,” said Berry. “The bars will be staffed with local volunteers, and tip jars will be set up throughout the venue.”

Berry is excited to see the community come together in person for an event that will truly benefit the entire basin.

“Seeing the community, music fans, and local vendors in one beautiful space is going to be great, and of course the charge to raise important funds for environmental projects around Tahoe,” said Berry. “It looks like it’s going to be gorgeous weather, so the combination of all these elements in that stunning location is making us all thrilled for Saturday.

“Everyone at the city of South Lake Tahoe planning department, police, fire and administration to the college have been super helpful in the execution of this event,” Berry added. “Any challenges have been met with cooperative support, help and advice from everyone involved. We are thrilled with the way this has come together.”For more information, visit tahoeheartbeatfestival.com .