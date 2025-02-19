Incline boys basketball secures league championship, North Tahoe eliminated in semifinals

The Incline Highlanders basketball team won the 2A Northern League championship on Saturday, Feb. 15.

PERSHING COUNTY, Nev. – The Incline High School boys basketball team bested their league competition at playoffs in Pershing County, Nev., Feb. 13-15 and came away league champions.

After earning a first round bye in the 2A Northern League boys basketball playoff quarterfinals, the Highlanders dominated Yerington 72-47 in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 14.

This ushered Incline to the league final on Saturday, Feb. 15 against West Wendover where they outscored their fellow finalist 46-35. Coach Tim Kelly attributes the win to the team’s best defense of the year.

“Holding West Wendover to nine points in the first half was a phenomenal display of team defense and toughness,” he told the Sun.

Highlander senior Tommy Williams scored 68 points between the two games, 35 against Yerington and 33 against West Wendover. In doing so, Kelly said, “He solidified himself as the best player in Northern Nevada.”

Another regional team, the North Tahoe High School Lakers, ended their season with a loss to West Wendover in a league semifinal, but not before a dominate performance against Pershing County in the league quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 13. West Wendover was fresh off a quarterfinal bye and beat the Lakers 69-41.

The Incline Highlanders move on to the state tournament after their successful league tournament display. The team meets Lincoln County in the state semifinals on Friday, Feb. 21.

“We are extremely excited and confident going into this weekends’ state tournament,” Kelly said, noting the team feels prepared for the semifinal match against Lincoln.

If the Highlanders win the semifinal, they will meet the winner of the Needles versus West Wendover game in a state championship game Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The coach said the team has been thinking about another match against Needles since their loss to the the team in the state title game last year.

“We would love another crack at them on Saturday.”