Incline court closed to public due to possible virus exposure
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Due to possible coronavirus exposure, the Incline Village Justice Court is closed to the public and is holding proceedings and arraignments online until it is able to reopen.
For more information, call the court at 775-832-4100 or email ijcinfo@washoecounty.gov.
