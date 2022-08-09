Incline, Crystal Bay tourism agency rebrands to Travel North Tahoe Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The tourism group responsible for visitor services and destination marketing on the North Shore, Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, has rebranded.

Formerly known as the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau will now be Travel North Tahoe Nevada.

A news release said that the staff and board of directors began focusing on foundational changes last fall.

Travel North Tahoe Nevada encourages destination experiences that support a thriving economy and to foster a continued legacy of sustainability and stewardship and to encourage exceptional destination experiences in North Lake Tahoe, along with a commitment of funds — 10% from their annual budget — devoted solely to sustainability programs.

“As tourism continues to evolve in the Tahoe region, our organizational goals and metrics of success have shifted,” said Andy Chapman, president and CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada. “For years we have worked to promote mid-week and shoulder-season travel, knowing those time frames are critical to the vitality and viability of our local businesses. While that is still important and considered, we are also hyper-focused on influencing positive travel behaviors and equity-driven trip ideas. We are setting a clear expectation that if you plan on visiting Lake Tahoe, we ask you to do so responsibly and respectfully. And we’re backing that up with tangible programs to affect the change we’re seeking. Our branding needed to be updated to reflect those values.”

Travel North Tahoe Nevada said it will continue to lead the region in tourism sustainability by prioritizing and investing in events and services that lead to more sustainable practices for visitors and residents alike. From regional initiatives like TART Connect, to highlighting events that educate guests about the health of Lake Tahoe through the Tahoe Environmental Research Center and the recent drone SkyShow that took place on the Fourth of July in Incline Village, Travel North Tahoe Nevada has already begun implementing these types of programs.

TART Connect offers a free and easy way to ride public transportation around Tahoe-Truckee. The app-based shuttle offers curb-to-curb service and connection to TART’s bus service. Initiated in the summer of 2021 by Travel North Tahoe Nevada and Placer County, the program has helped deliver over 245,000 rides since the start with over 99,000 of those in Incline Village Crystal Bay Zone, reducing traffic and car emissions across the region.

More recently, over 5,000 spectators enjoyed Lake Tahoe’s inaugural SkyShow on Independence Day as 200 drones illuminated the night sky with picturesque scenes from the Sierra and patriotic lightscapes in red, white and blue. This new and innovative approach to Fourth of July festivities replaced traditional pyrotechnic fireworks displays and prioritized community safety, inclusivity, and the reduction of environmental risks posed by drought and warm temperatures.

Tourism is a critical economic driver for North Lake Tahoe communities. According to a recently released economic impact tourism report prepared by Dean Runyan Associates, in 2021 North Lake Tahoe (Nevada and California) saw $1.1 billion in travel spending, a 29.4% increase of travel spending from 2020. Visitor spending in the destination supported 7,600 jobs and generated $70 million in state and local tax revenue that supports infrastructure improvements, transportation services, and other programs and projects that benefit residents of the community.

“As a community, we must start reconciling and re-evaluating the role tourism plays in the health and prosperity of our future,” said Board Member and Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation CEO Claudia Andersen. “Thestaff led a thoughtful, strategic rebranding effort to ensure voices of the community were heard and we discussed at length why and how the organization should evolve, emphasizing the need for destination management and amplified sustainability programs. I’m thrilled at the outcome we came to collectively.”

A key component of the Travel North Tahoe Nevada rebrand was developing a set of values to anchor all aspects of the organization. From setting goals to measuring success, and budget allocations to program investments, the staff and board will form decisions around the following values:

LEAD: We lead innovative and sustainable tourism practices in Lake Tahoe.

PROMOTE: We promote responsible visitation that enhances community character and powers a vibrant economy.

SUPPORT: We advocate and support solutions for workforce development and retention, as well as housing solutions that benefit our residents, businesses and community.

PRESERVE: We model destination stewardship, preserving our community for generations to come.

ADAPT: Our tourism expertise spans decades. We have demonstrated the ability to pivot, respond to crises and be nimble.

CREATE: We create the best possible visitor experience with the least impact.

For more information about Travel North Tahoe Nevada, visit their website at https://www.travelnorthtahoenevada.com /.