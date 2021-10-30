Incline High debuts new high-tech, digital scoreboard

A new scoreboard was recently installed at Incline High School. The board was a collaboration with the high school’s booster club and the Duffield Foundation.

Provided/Nicole Larsen

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village High School debuted its new digital scoreboard this past weekend at Highlander Gold Stadium that administrators hope builds excitement in the community while also offering students a new curriculum.

The new digital scoreboard was a collaboration between the Incline Village High School Booster Club and the Duffield Foundation. The boosters raised $75,000 and the foundation matched it.

“This can be a catalyst to great things for the students and community of Incline,” said Athletic Director Thomas Reymer. “I was impressed with the image quality. It will be really cool when we have our kids running it.”

When Reymer took over as AD six years ago, it was a foregone conclusion that the scoreboard would need to be replaced. It was installed more than 50 years ago, in 1968. The original posts holding up the board were still being used and had to be dug out.

The new board features video animations and can withstand winds up to 140 mph.

Reymer said it’s a similar system that is used in larger stadiums, like Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces.

“There is a curriculum for it,” Reymer said. “There is an opportunity for students to create video animations and possibly use it as a stepping stone to their future.”

The Highlanders may have a couple of opportunities left to use it this fall, possibly next week if the Highlanders host a playoff football or soccer game.

Bill Rozak is editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun