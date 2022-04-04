Incline man arrested on multiple felonies, including assault with deadly weapon

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village man was arrested Wednesday night for multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Jonathan Stremski, 41, was taken into custody after negotiating with authorities at 10:46 p.m., according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The office said Stremski threatened three victims with a shotgun and fired one round into the air.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at about 9:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Southwood Boulevard for assault with a deadly weapon in progress.

Three minutes after receiving the call, deputies encountered multiple people running towards them, who pointed to where they saw a man with a gun, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirmed the man, later identified as Stremski, was inside a residence.

The Sheriff’s Office said Stremski pointed the shotgun at three victims while they were cleaning an apartment at a neighboring complex. Stremski reportedly started yelling at the three, went inside his residence, and came back out pointing the weapon at the victims. He then fired one round into the air.

The Sheriff’s Office said more deputies responded to Stremski’s residence and negotiators began communicating with the suspect which led to the arrest and booking into the Washoe County Detention Facility.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and Placer County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Stremski faces eight total charges, including three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a structure, possession of a firearm with serial number obliterated and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — all felonies. He is also being charged with aiming a firearm at another person, discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered, a gross misdemeanor and firing a weapon in a congested area, a misdemeanor.

