Incline quilters making, donating hundreds of masks to area hospitals

The Bee Inclined Quilters of North Tahoe have made and donated hundreds of masks.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Bee Inclined Quilters of North Tahoe have been busy making and delivering face masks to Incline Village Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Medical Center and others.

“All of us have cotton fabric we usually use for quilts, both for charity and for our own personal use,” said Millie Szerman, a member of the group in a press release. “In this time of the COVID-19 medical crisis, we thought we could use our skills to produce these masks for our local medical staff, since face masks have been in such high demand.”

Last week, the group donated 75 masks to Carson Tahoe and requests have come in from a nurse at Renown Medical Center in Reno.

“My husband is an ER nurse in Carson City,” said Szerman. “Last week, he delivered 53 masks to his unit, and this week, he took 75 masks to the hospital’s central supply for distribution to other hospital departments.”

To learn more about the group contact Millie Szerman at MillieSz746@gmail.com or call 775-833-3311.

