Incline ranks No. 3 in Nevada public high schools

Incline High School (IHS) took the No. 3 spot in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 list of best high schools in Nevada. The list includes 130 public schools and ranks them based on a number of factors, including college preparedness and proficiency by subject.

“Our small size helps our teachers really connect with kids,” said IHS Principal Andrew Yoxsimer. “Seniors consistently talk about how well teachers know them and care about them.”

The top two schools on the list are charter schools in Las Vegas. Yoxsimer said IHS is more than satisfied with the results, because unlike charter schools, conventional public schools cannot be selective about which students to take.

The school’s population hovers around 300 students year-to-year, compared to some Washoe County high schools that have more than 2,000 students.

“We are a family,” said U.S. history and yearbook teacher Amy Henderson. “We are a small town and have a ton of community support.”

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) motto is “every child by name and face, to graduation,” which Henderson said is a reality at IHS. She called the school “the heart of Incline,” which contributes to a high standard of public education.

IHS had a graduation rate 86 percent in the 2015-16 school year, about 12 percent higher than the state average that year, according to the Nevada Department of Education. This year’s graduating class had just 61 seniors, but 46 of them (about 75 percent) are headed to two of four-year institutions after graduation, including the University of California Berkeley, Georgetown University, Vassar College and American University.

WCSD had four other high schools in the list’s top 15: the Academy of Arts Careers and Technology (AACT), Coral Academy Charter School Secondary, Robert McQueen High School and Earl Wooster High School. However, in the state education rankings issued by U.S. News, Nevada comes in at No. 44 of 50, and has been in the bottom rankings for several years.