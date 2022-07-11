Tahoe resident writes kid’s book; Book signings Monday in Truckee, Vikingsholm

Beddy-bye bear boating.

Provided/Kevin Sullivan

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Good Night Tahoe is a children’s book that takes the reader through a magical land that really exists, Tahoe.

Kevin Sullivan, author, and Michael Furuya, illustrator, couple alliterations and illustrations to take the reader through a dream-like journey. Join Lake Tahoe’s native animals such as Beddy-bye bear for a little boating or the coyote camping in Carson City as you get ready to drift away to sleep.

“It sort of evolved, life is a journey,” said Sullivan, a part-time resident of Incline Village. “I started writing and publishing because I felt there was a need for a certain type of product. Something that’s fun and entertaining but makes you aware of the beauty around you.”

Provided/Kevin Sullivan

Sullivan is both a writer and an educator has published several books based on Hawaii’s beauty. The goal of Good Night Tahoe is to raise awareness for protecting the environment, particularly the Lake Tahoe Basin and its flora and fauna.

Sullivan hopes to kickstart families reading together while providing education on sustaining the land we enjoy now, for generations to come. To promote the newest children’s book Sullivan will be visiting local businesses for readings and book signings on Monday and Tuesday.

Reading Dates:

Monday, July 11 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Book Signing at Will & Ivey Stateline

11 a.m. to noon p.m, Book Signing, at Vikingsholm

3-4 p.m., Book Signing at Donner Memorial State Park, Truckee

Tuesday, July 12, 11 a.m. to noon, Book Signing at the, Nevada Day Store, Carson City

5-7 p.m., Book Signing (for Members Only) at The Thunderbird Lodge Incline Village

Leaping Lizard.

Provided/Kevin Sullivan

Correction: This article has been updated with the correct locations of the book signings.