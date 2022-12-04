Incline Village agency gets grant to help fund Main Street program

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners in October granted $25,000 to the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association to support funding of the Main Street program.

The Incline Main Street program is a part of the Nevada Main Street, which works to redevelop and revitalize downtowns.

“The purpose of the Main Street program is to work on community initiatives to revitalize and improve the Incline Village commercial core,” said IVCBA executive director Linda Offerdahl. “It provides a conduit of information and establishes a working relationship with Washoe County.”

The program will allow for the organization and promotion of the projects outlined in the Tahoe Plan, and move forward with redevelopment and housing initiatives needed in the district.

IVCBA plans to use the funds to hire staff to manage the program and its committees.

“The first committee we are organizing is one to work with the action plans that have come from the Washoe Tahoe Transportation Study,” said Offerdahl.

The Washoe Tahoe Transportation Study was funded by Washoe County and conducted with multiple agencies through Parametrix.

“They looked at where the biggest need is for walkability in our town, particularly from the aspect of traffic signals and those sorts of things,” said Offerdahl. “Now that the study is finished and there are action plans, the Incline Main Street program will be the liaison with Washoe County to help move those plans forward.”

Other proposed projects will be beautification projects within the community, including creating a clear entrance and exit from Incline Village. While the county is in charge of implementation of the initiatives, IVCBA staff will be in key in providing the information the County Commission will need to make decisions going forward.

“Ultimately, we want to spearhead a movement to identify a town center within Incline Village and work on redevelopment,” said Offerdahl. “I am thrilled to be a catalyst for positive growth and change in our community. For as long as I’ve lived here, we’ve suffered from a lack of leadership and adequate representation in agencies within the basin and with Washoe County, so we’re working to fill that gap of communication and leadership.”

