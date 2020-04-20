Incline Village cancels Fourth of July celebration

Incline Village has canceled its Fourth of July celebration.

Ryan Hoffman / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village will be forgoing their annual July Fourth celebration this summer because of uncertainty around the coronavirus.

Washoe County Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler announced the decision on Friday morning during a community forum and Incline Village General Improvement District Interim General Manager Indra Winquest confirmed the decision in a phone call with the Tribune.

Winquest said the planning committee thought it was risky to move forward with planning, especially since contracts for vendors would need to be signed now.

“I don’t see a scenario where we can see 8,000 people on the beach,” Winquest said.

Even if the shelter in place order is lifted by then, Winquest wants to transition safely back to normal life.

“Our concentration will be on our residents and making sure they are safe and have access to their facilities,” Winquest said.

Not only is safety a concern but the Fourth of July celebration relies heavily on community fundraising and Winquest said they didn’t think it was appropriate to ask the community for money at a time when there is financial insecurity.

Still, Winquest knows this will have a financial impact on local businesses, although he doesn’t know what that impact will look like.

“Do I have concerns about the impacts on local businesses? Absolutely,” Winquest said. “We have to rally behind our businesses.”

Depending on what the situation with the virus looks like in July, Winquest said they might consider doing small celebrations for the residents but he reiterates the important thing is transitioning in a way that is safe for the residents and staff.

South Lake Tahoe as of Friday had not canceled its Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

Laney Griffo is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com.