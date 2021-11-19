Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau adds two board members

Claudia Andersen and Tyler Gaffaney have been named to the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, broadening input from key community representatives. As the official tourism organization for the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau Board of Directors is tasked with leveraging occupancy tax dollars to drive targeted visitation specifically aligned with established need periods. The current Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau Board of Directors stewardship and sustainability initiatives will determine areas of focus and expand destination management and visitor impact efforts; these two new voices will bring diverse perspectives to leading the three-decade-old institution.

“The expertise and experience of Claudia and Tyler will play a significant role with our organization as we continue to refine our visitor acquisition strategies and identify additional visitor education and stewardship initiatives for the region,” said Bill Watson, Chair of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau and Chief Executive of Thunderbird Lodge. “We deeply appreciate their willingness to undertake this important work and leverage their understanding of our community to benefit full-time residents, second homeowners and visitors alike.”

Andersen is CEO of the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, Tahoe’s oldest and largest community foundation. A Tahoe resident since 2001, she has been active in leadership of the Envision Tahoe Initiative, the Lake Tahoe Basin Prosperity Plan, the Tahoe Prosperity Center and the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association. Andersen is a graduate of Western Illinois University.

Gaffaney is general manager of Tahoe Biltmore in Crystal Bay. He has worked at the casino and lodge since 2008 and was named general manager in 2016. He also has been active in the North Tahoe Business Association, including two years as chair of its marketing and promotions committee and eight years as a member of its board of directors. Gaffaney is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Andy Chapman, President and CEO of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, said the organization appreciates the well-considered direction it continues to receive from the board as it continues to serve the community now and into the future.

“Since our creation in 1989, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau has concentrated on the health of our tourism economy, which is critically important to the livelihood of many residents and small business owners,” Chapman said. “We continue to build on that legacy by recognizing our role in maintaining a healthy and balanced community, while adapting to shifts in consumer travel behaviors.”

Andersen and Gaffaney will serve three-year terms on the board. They join current board members Bill Watson (Chair) of the Thunderbird Preservation Society, Blane Johnson (Vice Chair) of Sun Bear Realty, and Michael Murphy (Secretary/Treasurer) of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe.

Source: Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau

