Incline Village debuts fire mitigation pilot project

The BurnBot manages vegetation in a demonstration on May 20 in Incline Village

Photo Provided / Jeff Freeman

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – A collective of tech companies, researchers and public agencies unveiled the Incline Fire Smart Community pilot in the Tyrolian Village Homeowners Association in Incline Village, in a seven-phase plan to create Tahoe’s most wildfire-ready community. Tyrolian Village HOA was selected to be the focus of the program as it is identified as one of the most high-priority wildfire areas, identified by the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD).

The plan, presented by local agencies and tech companies, deploys wildfire mitigation methods across public lands, utility corridors and neighborhoods across Tahoe. “Our goal is to create a fire safety-aware community focused on preparedness and risk reduction,” said Greg Erfani, Tyrolian Village HOA Board President. “By taking proactive steps, we hope to demonstrate to insurers that communities like ours are effectively mitigating wildfire risk.”

BurnBot makes dramatic impact on vegetation

Tyrolian Village HOA is comprised of 228 homes across 60 acres in Incline Village. One of the most impactful technologies demonstrated was the BurnBot remote-operated masticator, which removes hazardous fuel sources and vegetation in neighborhoods up to five feet away from homes. By significantly improving and mechanizing the fuel removal process, BurnBot can dramatically reduce the chance for wildfires.

“Wildfire risk is always evolving, and this pilot program allows us to enhance our efforts using the latest technology, advanced modeling, and parcel-specific strategies to further strengthen community safety,” said North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Ryan Sommers at the event.

“We’ve proactively treated thousands of acres in Incline Village and Crystal Bay through hazardous fuels mitigation,” said Sommers. By partnering with private contractors such as BurnBot, the NLTFPD is able to quickly deploy new technologies to reduce risk. In the first BurnBot demonstration, they managed 22 acres in three days, which, by traditional manual efforts, would normally take two weeks, he said.

Seven-phase program

The program aims not just to reduce risks and fuel sources for wildfires, but also to evaluate which mitigation methods matter the most and have the largest impact. It also serves as a model to be replicated across the region. The pilot incorporates data-driven strategies, modeling and insights from platforms such as Vibrant Planet, which aims to improve collaborative planning and monitoring in forest environments, and Fire Aside, a software that offers tools to help communities prepare for and manage wildfire resilience.

The seven phases of the plan include:

Baseline risk modeling & assessment Neighborhood-scale vegetation treatment Post-treatment risk assessment Parcel-level mitigation & home hardening Risk reduction measurement & insurance engagement Long-term mitigation & maintenance planning Model scaling & knowledge sharing

Other partners in the plan include the Tahoe Fund, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and NV Energy. The first two phases are already in progress, while the summer will see the first post-treatment risk assessments.