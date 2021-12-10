Incline Village district seeks dog park near animal shelter
The Village Green field in Incline Village has been a temporary dog park for residents since 2004.
Recently, the Incline Village General Improvement District submitted a special permit request to the U.S. Forest Service for a fenced and designated dog park on a parcel of land owned by the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
The 13-acre parcel is across the street from Pet Network Humane Society, at 401 Village Blvd., Incline Village, making it an ideal location for walking the shelter’s animals. Pet Networks Director of Development Hillary Abrams said the organization is looking forward to the increase in foot traffic this will bring to the shelter, with the dog park being in such close proximity.
“Ultimately, we hope to see an increase in animals that will be adopted out into the community, as a result of the new dog park.” she said.
General Manager Indra Winquest said that although they have already filed for a permit, he is still open to other parcels of land within the community and that everything is still in the conceptual stage.
Winquest said that if all runs smoothly, a new dog park could have the potential to open in the next year and a half.
“We’re looking at building a nice dog park with outdoor walking trails… a small restroom… fencing… some parking, that’s it.” Winquest said. “We’re not looking at building some giant structure there. We’re trying to preserve the outdoor beauty of that parcel.”
The need for a dog park was one of the top priorities for the district’s Board of Trustees Community Master Plan, created in 2018. Winquest believes that a large part of the need comes from a multi-use conflict on the Village Green.
“(The) Village Green really should be somewhat of a community living room. There’s a lot of uses on that property because we have kids playing soccer, we have lacrosse tournaments, we have community events… Our dog owners in the community should have the opportunity to take their dogs somewhere to recreate.” Winquest said.
Another concern that was brought forward was whether the designated dog park will be the only dog park available after it is built. According to Winquest, the district currently allows residents to take their dogs to ski beach only in the winter months. Winquest said the district will more than likely continue to allow the use of ski beach for owners to responsibly take their animals.
Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at white@sierrasun.com
Read more about the dog park here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User