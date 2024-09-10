Incline Village event pays tribute to Patricia Portella-Wright, aims to combat violence

On Sunday, Sept. 8, Incline Village hosted an event titled "Stop the Violence" to honor Patricia Portella-Wright, a local resident murdered near the Tahoe community.

Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On Sunday, Sept. 8, Incline Village hosted an event titled “Stop the Violence” to honor Patricia Portella-Wright, a local resident murdered near the Tahoe community. Her body was discovered abandoned off the side of Mt. Rose.

The event, organized by Sabrina Gentner, sought to commemorate Portella-Wright’s life and raise awareness about violence in the community.

The gathering featured live music, a variety of food, and speeches from several guest speakers. All proceeds from the event benefited Sierra Community House, a local organization dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence.

Sierra Community House took the opportunity to highlight their achievements and the essential services they provide. Teresa Crimmens, Sierra Community House’s Deputy Executive Director, shared her insights on the impact of domestic violence. “Domestic violence has a ripple effect throughout our community,” she said. “It’s about exerting power and control over another person, and it can look a lot of different ways. Domestic violence thrives in silence, secrecy, and isolation.”

Crimmons noted that Nevada ranks second in the U.S. for domestic violence cases. Last year, Sierra Community House assisted 255 victims, offering 24/7 support through their helpline. Their services include therapy, emergency shelter, and other forms of assistance, all provided free of charge and with strict confidentiality. “We are here to listen to survivors’ stories and offer a path to safety and healing,” Crimmons said.

To ensure comprehensive support, the event featured two advocate specialists from Sierra Community House who were available on-site to provide immediate help to anyone affected by the discussions.

Sierra Community House was there to offer services to those struggling. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

The event was not only a celebration of Portella-Wright’s life but also an effort to build connections between local resources and individuals in need. “Awareness starts somewhere and tonight, it starts here,” Gentner said.

Portella-Wright’s friend, Kim, also spoke at the event, recalling their first meeting when Portella-Wright applied for a job at her store. “We always joked that we would have been friends or worst enemies because we were so alike,” Kim said. “It was so easy to be her friend. I want to remember her for the way she made people feel—loved.”

The “Stop the Violence” event served as a reminder of the community’s collective responsibility to address and prevent violence, reinforcing the critical role of awareness and support in fostering a safer environment.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.