Incline Village has had most coronavirus cases at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Incline Village has had more cases of the coronavirus than any other community at Lake Tahoe.

Incline has had 17 residents contract the virus according to a new map produced by Washoe County that shows the amount of cases in each zip code.

County health officials reported 22 new cases Tuesday with nine recoveries. Eighteen residents have lost their lives due to virus-related symptoms.

“Residents should keep in mind that the data does not represent where residents contracted COVID-19, but rather where they are self-isolating,” said a county press release. “COVID-19 is spreading throughout our community. Just because one zip code might have more cases, that doesn’t mean it is a ‘hot spot.’”

The COVID-19 dashboard also breaks down age, gender, currently hospitalized, those released from the hospital, deaths and those who have recovered. Officials are working to include race and ethnicity. Not all patients provided that information because it is not required in order to get tested.

Washoe has administered 7,835 tests, which may include non-residents that were tested there.

The county will host a Virtual Town Hall at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24.

This week’s town hall will focus on public safety and the mental and physical health and wellness of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The town hall will be live on the City of Sparks Facebook page as well as on KOLO News Channel 8.

The Lake Tahoe region of El Dorado County, which includes the South and West shores, has had 13 cases, with 39 cases confirmed throughout the county.

Officials reported three more recoveries Tuesday, leaving just five active cases in the county. A new case was also announced, a woman in the 50-64 age group from El Dorado Hills.

There have been positive cases reported in the last three days, so while it’s good news that just five active cases remain, the virus is still spreading.

The county administered 30 additional tests Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Carson City Health and Human Services reported a Douglas County woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus.

There have been 16 total cases and six recoveries, according to the agency which serves as the county’s public health entity.

There have been no reported deaths in Douglas or El Dorado counties.

Placer County has had 133 cases overall and eight deaths, but just nine in the east county, which covers North Shore communities like Tahoe City, Olympic Valley, Carnelian Bay and Kings Beach.

