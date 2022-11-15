Incline Village hospital to host Gift Shop Holiday Sale
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Community Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting a Gift Shop Holiday Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2. Items such as unique ornaments and decorations will be available at affordable prices.
The Holiday Sale will benefit the North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary, which raises money for Incline Village Community Hospital and students entering the medical field.
The event will be held at the Incline Village Community Hospital Gift Shop on 880 Alder Ave.
For more information, call 775-233-3651.
