Incline Village music teacher gets 2nd chance at Opera

Music Teacher, Business owner, American Lyric Tenor- Elegy Artist Management; Brad Perry

Provided/ Brad Perry

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — In 2019 local music teacher and owner of Village Music, Brad Perry, suffered the tragic unexpected death of his wife and mother of his children.

Instead of flying to Italy to attend a prestigious training program for opera singers his wife was being care flighted to Renown to fight for her life. His opera career took a back seat when he became a single father.

Three years later, Perry has been invited to The Summer Program in Italy again.

“It’s a second chance at opera,” Perry said. “I’ll not only learn from world renown singers, but I will be introduced to opera houses as well.”

Perry said the introductions will open doors and hopefully lead to the next level; To support his family on his vocal talent. A plane ticket to Italy purchased on faith with the support of his new bride Sarah Dunn, children, and the community.

Nora Behrens, a close family friend, started a GoFundMe to help Perry recuperate the costs and help to cover his needs while he attends the festival Aug. 14 – 30.

Behrens said, “Brad is a fantastic opera singer who has been relentlessly working on his skills while waiting for the chance to sing for people who can open the door to a career in opera.”

Since moving to the basin from Idaho, “you have likely seen him play at the beach, a fundraiser, or church. Or maybe you’ve taken a music lesson from him, seen him conducting a children’s choir, or just at Drink Coffee, Do Stuff,” added Behrens.

In the time Perry has been in the basin he has given back to his community. He has taught music to all ages, sang regularly with Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus (TOCCATA), founded the North Tahoe Children’s Choir and previously performed duties at the Sierra Nevada University as an adjunct professor.

“Brad will have the opportunity to work with one of the top Italian diction coaches in the world and his coach the coloratura soprano Laura Claycomb in person,” Behrens said.

Presently the campaign has collected just under the 70% mark of the total goal, which is $3,975. By participating in the fundraising for this local music teacher you are also helping a local musician go locally grown to internationally known.