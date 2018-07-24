Incline Village named prettiest town in Nevada by Architectural Digest

What is the prettiest town in all of Nevada? According to Architectural Digest, the designation belongs to Incline Village.

The title was recently awarded in an online piece that identified the prettiest town in every state. In selecting Incline Village, archdigest.com noted the area's scenery while giving a nod to its history.

"Where it rims the north shore of Lake Tahoe, Incline Village — named for the Great Incline Tramway built by loggers — features towering pine trees, walls of boulders, and pools of turquoise water."

The website archdigest.com is the digital arm of Architectural Digest, a monthly publication owned by Condé Nast.

But what about the California side of Lake Tahoe? The prettiest town in California is Carmel-by-the-Sea, with its "sugar-white sand beaches" and its "quaint downtown with fairy-tale-like cottages and cobblestone alleys."