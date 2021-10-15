Incline Village Nursery School now enrolling

One of Incline’s oldest nonprofit preschools is now enrolling children ages 3-5 years old. Incline Village Nursery School was started in 1970 by a group of local Tahoe moms who wanted their children to get early childhood education and socialization before beginning kindergarten. Now more than 50 years later we are proud to still be operating in our local Incline community, giving parents the freedom to begin their child’s learning journey in a safe and nurturing environment.

Incline Village Nursery School unites parents and teachers in their dedication to nurture children as they seek greater self-understanding, develop positive social skills, and build personal confidence. Incline Village Nursery School offers a balanced environment that focuses on building academic readiness skills as well as social development. A child’s bridge to a lifetime of success begins here. The questions and curiosity that naturally arise from our students’ day-to-day lives will help to guide our theme planning. Teachers will help direct subject matter in a manner that includes both the emergence of student ideas and Kindergarten readiness skills. Our routine activities include: language, math, science, music, art, dramatic play, building, yoga and outdoor exploration. All curriculum presented is based on Nevada State Pre-K Standards. We operate on a part time schedule with kids ages 4-5 attending Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and our kids ages 3-4 attending Tuesday and Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. We look forward to many more years serving our local Incline Village area and thank the community for it’s ongoing support. Contact director Lucy Comstock at director@ivns.org to join.

Source: Incline Village Nursery School