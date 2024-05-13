Incline Village pickleball players score upgrades

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Summer is heating up in Incline Village and the pickleball scene is too! Thanks to a generous $3,470 donation from Incline Village resident Sara Shorin, the community’s pickleball courts are getting upgrades.

“Thank you to Miss Shorin for that donation,” said Incline Village General Improvement District Trustee Michaela Tonking.

Incline Village will soon have six new windsocks installed courtside. These colorful windsocks will allow players to read the wind that affects a pickleball’s trajectory. The bright windsocks pointing in the opposite direction of the wind will be a game-changer for strategizing shots.

The donation will pay for 14 new freestanding mesh net barriers with weighted feet. These safety barriers will prevent stray pickleballs from rolling between and disrupting games on neighboring courts.

With windsocks to monitor wind conditions and barriers to contain balls, Incline’s pickleball enthusiasts can now focus on honing their skills.

Shorin’s donation pays for equipment costs and installation materials including support poles, couplers, and windsock straps. The pickleball community is rallying around the upgrades, excited to elevate their thriving scene to new heights of friendly competition and camaraderie.

As the Tahoe summer sizzles on, you can bet Incline’s pickleball players will be scoring aces with their new top-notch amenities. Incline Village’s courts are the hot place to be!