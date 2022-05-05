Incline Village resident receives citation for child endangerment

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village resident was charged with a misdemeanor crime of child abuse, child neglect and endangerment after her child was found walking to a relative’s house unattended on Tuesday, April 19.

Washoe County Sheriff Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff McCaskill confirmed that the child is currently safe and back with its mother.

The woman, who was unnamed by the WCSO, left her sleeping child to run an errand. When the 3-year old woke and found no one was home, they decided to walk to a relative’s house that was close by.

“A good Samaritan found the child, attempted to locate someone the child belonged to, and after finding no one, they brought the child to the Incline Justice Court where our deputies were summoned to the court,” said McCaskill. “By the time our deputies got there, the mom was on scene.”

The child was checked for injury or illness, and Nevada Child Protective Services team was contacted and ultimately a citation was issued to the mother.

The mother will face charges at the Incline Village Justice Court. McCaskill said this was an isolated incident.