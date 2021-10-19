Incline Village store clerk prevents possible armed robbery

Authorities arrest a suspect Monday afternoon in Incline Village.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE — Quick, decisive actions by a store clerk may have prevented a robbery and possibly more Monday afternoon in Incline Village.

Lady Luck Skate and Smoke Shop cashier, and father, Gabriel Jeno was on shift when a man entered the building who immediately set off red flags for Jeno.

“He was covered from head to toe in black,” Jeno told the Tribune. “He had his hood up with a ball cap on, his hair was covering his face and he had a mask on, and there was a glazed look in his eyes.”

After deciding to give the customer the benefit of the doubt and begin providing service, Jeno noticed the suspect had what he described as an extended magazine gun clip hanging out his right pocket.

Jeno said when the suspect reached around to grab something out of his backpack he was wearing, he realized he could be in danger and left the store.

“With quick thinking, I offered him a drink and tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hey do you need anything from the store?’ He said ‘no,’ and I walked right past him as if he was none the wiser, locked the door behind me, and left,” Jeno said.

Jeno went to a neighboring store and called the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Moments later, authorities arrived on scene in force, including officers from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol.

“They were so fast. It was amazing,” Jeno said. “I was out of harm’s way and immediately informed the deputies as soon as they were on site.”

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Monday afternoon that they were responding to a possible robbery, with deputies on the scene and assistance from NHP and Placer County.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are in the area of Southwood & Mays in Incline. Responding to a possible armed robbery. Deputies are on scene with the assistance of NHP & Placer County establishing a perimeter & evacuating businesses & residents. No hostages at this time pic.twitter.com/xHLyYsKvGF — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) October 18, 2021

Tourist Josh Christian was walking with some friends on Southwood Boulevard when he noticed someone odd walking into the skate shop.

“I was just looking in the skate shop and there was some suspect activity,” Christian said. “I saw him going in with an extended clip.”

Christian, Jeno, and other witnesses gathered at the scene and watched more than 10 police cars, with officers armed and protected with bulletproof vests, respond.

Christian said it was obvious from across the street, that there was resistance from the suspect.

“He wasn’t complying very well,” Christian said. “He bust down the window, jumped out of the door, and made it about 10 feet.”

Once officers had the suspect surrounded, they could be heard yelling at the suspect to drop his weapon and get down on the ground.

Witnesses told the Tribune the suspect was shot with a sandbag gun.

EMTs arrived on the scene as the suspect was apprehended. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Just as the suspect was being apprehended, authorities learned of another robbery, which turned out be the Wells Fargo robbery reported by the Tribune.

Just as Deputies were apprehending the first suspect a second robbery was reported near the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Northwood. Deputies are in the area looking for the second suspect who fled on foot. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) October 18, 2021

Phone calls to WCSO on Monday seeking more information have not yet been returned.

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com