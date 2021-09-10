Incline Village Yard Debris Sticker collection program begins early

Incline Village residents can begin using Waste Management Yard Debris Stickers next week for disposal of bagged yard debris on their regular scheduled collection day or immediately at the Incline Village Transfer Station.

Waste Management is accepting the stickers, which typically are only valid between Oct. 4 through Oct. 30, to help residents dispose of yard debris as they clear their properties to create defensible spaces against wildfires. Residents can also use stickers at the Incline Village Transfer Station for free disposal of yard debris.

Waste Management encourages all Incline Village customers to take advantage of this program and extended timeline. Stickers will now be valid from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17, and then again from the Oct. dates mention above. Eligible dates in Sept. could be expanded further, depending on usage rates.

Customers utilizing the free drop off at the Incline Village Transfer Station must ensure stickers are attached to yard debris or be prepared to provide 12 stickers for a standard pickup truck load of yard debris.

Stickers can be placed on heavy duty bags that are filled with yard debris, including pine needles, pine cones, garden waste, small bushes, small twigs, small branches, wood chips, bark and yard trimmings. Bags cannot exceed 40 pounds.





Branches more than three feet wide or three feet tall will not be accepted. Trash, food waste, rocks, dirt, construction waste, pet waste and recyclables are also not accepted.

Yard Debris Stickers were mailed to Waste Management account holders in Incline Village earlier this year. Each account holder received 96 stickers to be used during the Spring and Fall yard waste sticker collection programs.

Customers with questions regarding this expanded program can visit inclinevillage.wm.com or contact WM at 775-831-2971.