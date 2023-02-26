Inclined Burgers opens new restaurant at Northstar

Inclined Burgers and Brews in the Village at Northstar is open daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Incline Village’s Inclined Burgers and Brews has expanded to the Village at Northstar Resort and owners Mitch Penning and Scotty Beck are thrilled to bring their laid-back mountain lifestyle to Truckee.

“Our concept has been really good food and have a killer atmosphere, but it’s also based around a lifestyle that Mitch and I have embraced since we were young,” said Beck.

Penning and Beck have been friends for decades and are huge fans of outdoor recreation, and tend to gravitate their businesses towards mountain towns.

“You go out snowboarding, skiing, surfing, and then have a place that you can go back to and drink and talk about your day,” Beck said.

The newest addition to the Inclined Burger family is located directly in the heart of the Village near the ice skating rink, and offers the ability to ski right in and grab some food.

The restaurant offers the perfect place to warm up after a day on the mountain with a toasty fire pit running throughout the day.

The restaurant will continue to serve the same menu as other shops, including classic burgers, chicken tenders, and a bar filled with libations perfect for the end of a day on the slopes.

One thing that makes Inclined Burgers unique from other restaurants is the ability to customize your meal to what you want.

“We’re handcrafted, but customizable,” said Beck. “We handcraft everything and then we really let you, the guest, customize your sandwich to your preferences. It’s pretty unique to have both of those folds be together.”

All the food at Inclined Burgers is homemade with fresh ingredients, meaning house made sauces and dressings.

The restaurant has been open since Dec. 23, which served to be a challenge since the acquisition of the property only came one month earlier.

Penning explained that a partnership with EKN Development Group which was finalized a day before opening was a complete leap of faith, but ended up only bringing success to the business.

Overall, with the help of employees for other branches of the restaurant and EKN, the space came together just in time for the holidays. Now, the goal is to continue to grow as a brand in the community.

“Our main goal has always been to provide more jobs to the community,” said Beck. “We’re always looking to give back to the community, support them, whether that’s through fundraising, charity events, donations, or sponsorships.

“We do all of those things with the community. We’ve been pretty blessed to have the success that we’ve had, and that’s really giving us the opportunity to give back to our guests.”

Inclined Burgers in Truckee is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Inclined Burgers, visit inclinedburgersandbrew.com .