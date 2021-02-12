Incline’s Albrecht claims individual slalom gold; North Tahoe boys win fifth straight title

Incline’s Otto Albrecht struck gold during the opening round of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Tahoe Basin Ski League state championships.

Albrecht outpaced roughly 30 other skiers to claim the boys’ slalom title Wednesday, finishing more than a second ahead of the next fastest racer with a combined time of 1 minute, 17.85 seconds.

Truckee’s Michael Flaherty finished second in slalom with a total time of 1:19.66. From there, the North Tahoe boys’ team posted the next three fastest combined times. Landon Brook captured a bronze medal with a total time of 1:19.86. Teammate Kadin Harris was next with a combined time of 1:22.92, followed by Stellan Lane in fifth with a total time of 1:25.62.

The Lakers captured the team slalom title, tallying 195 points. As a program, the North Tahoe boys have won five straight slalom state championships. South Tahoe was second with 184 points. Douglas finished third with 173 points.

This year’s shortened ski season came to a close Thursday with state championship giant slalom racing at Squaw Valley (results not available as of press time).

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.