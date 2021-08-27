Incline’s Cleary recognized by NIAA as a top student-athlete

Incline Village 2021 graduate Dylan Cleary was recognized on Tuesday as one of the top student-athletes in Nevada.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and One Nevada Credit Union awarded $20,000 in scholarship funds to graduating high school student-athletes in the Silver State through the annual Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year awards program.

The student-athletes of the year awards are presented to those who excelled in sports, maintained a high academic status and volunteered in their community at levels beyond those of their peers. The annual northern and southern Nevada awards banquets were canceled again in 2021 due to COVID-19, but the winners still will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship check, a commemorative program and a special gift to help them as they further their education.

“The spirit of the Silver State is embodied in high school athletics and activities,” said Bart Thompson, retired executive director of the NIAA. “The Top Ten winners we honored this year achieved and maintained an exceptionally high level of excellence in all aspects of their

lives. These will be our future leaders. They were dealt a horrible blow during the conclusion of their high school career. Yet, they rose up, persevered and moved forward at an outstanding level. They will continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

Cleary was recognized with nine other student-athletes in the northstate that also included North Tahoe High’s Kili Lehmkuhl.

Source: NIAA