Increase in sales tax for trails faces voters in June

In 2014, Truckee voters overwhelmingly passed a dedicated sales tax to provide funding for trail construction and stewardship in the area.

While Measure R provided roughly $1.5 million from a quarter-cent sales tax, Truckee voters will have the option to increase funding to a half-cent tax, which would provide an estimated $3 million in funding for trails.

Measure R is set to expire in 2024, compared to Measure U, which would remain in place until voters decide to repel the tax.

If passed, Measure U would provide funding for the protection of natural open space along trail corridors; the continuation of construction of the Truckee River Legacy Trail; the maintenance and repair of existing trails; safer routes to schools; and improved bike lanes and multi-use paths.

If approved by two-thirds of voters in June, Measure U would replace Measure R.

Truckee Trails Foundation Director Paco Lindsay has led the campaign to get Measure U passed. He recently indicated he’s received roughly 225 endorsements in favor of the measure. Lindsay was also the campaign manager for Measure R in 2014.

Among those endorsements is Truckee Town Council, which during its Tuesday, April 26, meeting unanimously backed the measure.

“I’m excited for our community related to this,” said Truckee Mayor Courtney Henderson. “The trail infrastructure is such a critical part of our identity and our culture here in Truckee.”

Funds raised by the proposed tax can be used only for the purposes listed in the ballot measure.

“(Truckee) Town Council will decide how to allocate the funds raised to specific projects, and those decisions are required to be made at public meetings with opportunities for public involvement,” said Town Attorney Andrew Morris in a statement.

