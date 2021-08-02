Individual rescued after falling 50-feet down a cliff at Lake Tahoe
Special to the Sierra Sun
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — An individual was rescued Wednesday afternoon after falling 50-feet down a cliff at a popular area on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for an individual who suffered a long fall at Eagle Falls in the Emerald Bay State Park.
The Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies responded to the scene and located the individual at the base of Eagle Falls with major injuries, said EDSO Sgt. Eric Palmberg.
Due to steep terrain and lack of accessibility, a helicopter hoisted the victim and transported them to air ambulance Cal Star 6, who then transported the victim to the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
Officials remind visitors and residents to be careful around the rock formations, waterfalls, rivers, lakes, and trails while recreating in the Lake Tahoe area.
“Although beautiful, these areas can be very treacherous,” officials said.
