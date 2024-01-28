Information in today’s world (Opinion)

Jessica Penman

This week, I received an email titled “South Tahoe Newspaper Agency closes, end of delivery of big city papers to South Lake Tahoe” from South Tahoe Now, and my heart stopped. After reading the article, the reasons for the agency to close became clear: costs are high, and the subscriber base has been falling for a long time.

These two factors forced the owners to make a tough decision to close the business. So what happens now to those who enjoy their Sunday New York Times, SF Chronicle, or Sacramento Bee and use the newspaper as their primary news source? While reading the paper online is still an option, there is something to be said about being able to get a physical paper, and the fact that our friends across the lake will no longer have that option which makes me pause and realize how important access to information is.

In today’s information-saturated world, access to multiple news sources is more crucial than ever. Sticking to one news outlet paints an incomplete picture of reality and can allow us to live in a silo. Different sources can offer diverse perspectives, uncover different angles, and hold their consumers accountable for bias or incomplete information. By exposing ourselves to various viewpoints, we can develop critical thinking skills, identify potential biases, and ultimately form more informed and nuanced opinions. This is even more important during an election year when we have information flying at us from every direction.

Setting aside the national election this year for a moment, this election cycle the Truckee and North Tahoe Region will have over 30 elected positions open for people to run. That is A LOT of opportunity for people to engage in the civic process and shape our region. This is one of my favorite things about this community. However, this also means that there is a lot of information that voters will need to learn in order to be informed voters. We are lucky to have multiple local and regional news sources, as well asseveral organizations in the area dedicated to ensuring our voters are informed in a non-biased way. The Truckee Chamber will create a voter guide this summer and host candidate forums in the fall. The NTCA is hosting a 2024 Placer County District 5 Candidate Forum on February 6 in Kings Beach in preparation for the March Primary. As election season ramps up, I am sure we will hear of more opportunities for the public to meet candidates and become informed voters.

Ok, now let’s go back to the National Election. We know that this election will be contentious, which is why the email headline makes me sad and nervous. Access to multiple national news sources during an election year is critical for voters to stay informed about what is happening on a national scale. Local news tends to focus on regional matters, rightfully so, but they can neglect the broader perspective provided by national outlets. Ultimately, the lack of access to national newspapers can undermine democratic processes. Informed citizens are essential for a healthy democracy, and national newspapers are crucial in providing diverse viewpoints. Without this access, regional residents are disadvantaged and potentially susceptible to misinformation or siloed thinking.

The Southtahoenow article is a warning sign to us in Truckee and North Tahoe. We want to ensure that we are as informed as a region as possible, and part of that is supporting our local and national news sources. In this election cycle, I challenge all of us to stop by Safeway, sign up for delivery or stop by one of the newspaper racks downtown and pick up multiple physical newspapers and diversify our news sources to ensure we are as informed as possible.