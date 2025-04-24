Injured skier hoisted by Falcon 30 in nighttime rescue near Castle Peak

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — On the night of Saturday, Apr. 19, multiple emergency response teams carried out a complex night hoist rescue to evacuate an injured backcountry skier from rugged, snowy terrain near Castle Peak in Nevada County.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the skier, who stands 6 feet 8 inches tall, sustained a broken femur while navigating steep terrain at an elevation of approximately 8,000 feet. The remote location and severity of the injury required immediate technical rescue efforts.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) responded and quickly determined the need for aerial support. CALSTAR air medical services arrived on scene and landed in a meadow approximately 250 yards from the injured skier. Two paramedics ascended a steep, icy embankment on foot to reach and assess the patient.

Due to the hazardous conditions and limited access, the Falcon 30 helicopter unit was dispatched to perform a nighttime hoist operation. Using night vision goggles, the Falcon 30 crew lowered a rescue specialist, a Sked backboard, and a Helitack Air Bag to the skier’s location. After being stabilized and securely packaged, the patient was hoisted into the aircraft.

The skier was transported by air to the Boreal Ski Resort parking area, where Truckee Fire Protection District personnel assumed care and transported the patient to Tahoe Forest Hospital for further treatment.

This operation required close coordination and teamwork across multiple agencies under challenging nighttime conditions.

Agencies involved included:

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office



CAL FIRE NEU



CALSTAR Air Medical Services



Falcon 30 Air Rescue



Truckee Fire Protection District



Officials commend all responding personnel for their expertise and cooperation in executing a safe and successful rescue.