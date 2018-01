Authorities are looking for a Nevada state prisoner, who walked away from a work detail in Incline Village on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The inmate, whose name was not released, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a blue jacket.

Authorities advised the public to keep their doors and windows locked.

Anyone with information about the inmate should call 911 or the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office number, 775-785-9276.