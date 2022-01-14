Input sought for Truckee short-term rental ordinance changes
The town of Truckee is soliciting community input regarding “updates” to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance, according to a press release from Bronwyn Roberts, Communication Analyst and Town Public Information Officer.
Images provided by the Town of Truckee
The survey will be available from Jan. 14 to 24. The information received will then be presented to the Truckee Town Council at the Feb. 8 council meeting, according to the press release.
The three updates being recommended, according to the release, include:
- A cap on the number of STR registration certificates issued
- The creation of a waiting period after a property sells before they can be eligible as an STR
- The phasing out of STRs in multi-family housing units
“It was hoped that proactively managing the STR registration program would create a tool to help maintain the supply of housing that is affordable to the regional workforce,” the release states.
According to the release, a stakeholder advisory committee was formed to to study STR management options and provide recommendations. The committee considered data from the makeup and use of the current STR inventory in Truckee, tools used in similar destination communities, and findings from a literature review that looked at several academic studies on these potential tools and their impacts on the housing market to make the three recommendations.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Input sought for Truckee short-term rental ordinance changes
The town of Truckee is soliciting community input regarding “updates” to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance, according to a press release from Bronwyn Roberts, Communication Analyst and Town Public Information Officer.