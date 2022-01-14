Input sought for Truckee short-term rental ordinance changes

The town of Truckee is soliciting community input regarding “updates” to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance, according to a press release from Bronwyn Roberts, Communication Analyst and Town Public Information Officer.

The survey will be available from Jan. 14 to 24. The information received will then be presented to the Truckee Town Council at the Feb. 8 council meeting, according to the press release.

The three updates being recommended, according to the release, include:

A cap on the number of STR registration certificates issued

The creation of a waiting period after a property sells before they can be eligible as an STR

The phasing out of STRs in multi-family housing units

“It was hoped that proactively managing the STR registration program would create a tool to help maintain the supply of housing that is affordable to the regional workforce,” the release states.

According to the release, a stakeholder advisory committee was formed to to study STR management options and provide recommendations. The committee considered data from the makeup and use of the current STR inventory in Truckee, tools used in similar destination communities, and findings from a literature review that looked at several academic studies on these potential tools and their impacts on the housing market to make the three recommendations.

