Input sought to strengthen Placer County mental health services

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is asking community members to participate in an online survey to help strengthen mental health services.

Placer County’s Health and Human Services department is collecting community input to help shape the county’s three-year Mental Health Services Act plan, set to begin July 1, 2023.

California voters passed the Mental Health Services Act, or Proposition 63, in November 2004. MHSA places a 1% tax on personal incomes over $1 million. Counties receive funds through the state with the goal of transforming the public mental health system to better serve the community.

The plan aims to create local mental health systems that are consumer- and family member- driven, focused on wellness and resiliency, recovery-orientated and culturally competent.

Community input through the survey will help determine what is working well in the community and what services are still needed to improve mental health.

Placer’s MHSA online survey is available here . The survey is anonymous, has 12 questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

To learn more about current MHSA programs or get involved, visit the county’s MHSA website or the collaborative Placer County Campaign for Community Wellness website .