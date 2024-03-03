Inspiring students in the community (Opinion)

One of my favorite parts of this job is getting to inspire and work with the students in our community. A chamber of commerce is uniquely positioned to bring businesses and students together and help guide the next generation of workforce into careers that fit their skills, interests, and needs. That’s why I am so excited that the Truckee Chamber of Commerce is partnering to bring a new program, Truckee North Tahoe Tech Teens (TNT Tech Teens), to our high school students!

TNT Tech Teens is a partnership between the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Truckee, Truckee Donner PUD, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Tahoe Forest Health System, and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. The program will run for five weeks; each week, participants will learn about how each partner uses technology. Personally, I cannot wait to see a surgery robot in action!

When I was in school, these types of career exploration programs did not exist. When trying to figure out what I wanted to be when I grew up, my options were limited to what jobs I knew existed. For a long time, I wanted to be an 8th-grade history teacher (shout-out to Mrs. Wolf of Redwood Middle School for creating that dream).

Then, when I went to college, I discovered Archaeology, where I could make history and not just teach it. But ultimately, I am doing neither of those things. I learned quickly that the life of an academic was not for me, and while I enjoyed my time in museums, it also didn’t feel like what I wanted to do forever. I wanted a job where I could make a difference, be a part of my community, and, most importantly, talk to people.

I was passionate about those things even in high school, but I had no guidance to channel that into a college degree or a career. I found the chamber world when I was 29, but if I had known about this type of work, I would have gotten here much sooner, probably with a more practical (if less exciting) degree.

My hope for TNT Tech Teens is that we can inspire someone who likes technology, or math, or science, to look further into a career in that field. Technology encompasses a lot, and we want to ensure students understand all the great jobs in our community. I hope that once TNT Tech Teens is a huge success, we can use the same model to show our students other career paths in our community. It takes a lot of different types of skills to run a hotel or a ski resort. I would love to hear from our students about their interests and how we can create programs for them to be better prepared to enter the workforce.

At the time of writing this article, we have eight applicants! Applications close on March 15, so if you or a high school student in your life is interested, have them visit truckee.com to fill out an application ASAP.

Jessica Penman is the President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce.