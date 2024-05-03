Internationally renowned artist Kioko Mwitiki brings eco-art to Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Kioko Mwitiki, an acclaimed artist from Kenya, sees art as a narrative of life and culture. And an integral aspect of history.

“You can tie up civilizations through creativity. And you can tell when one civilization merged into another through art. Art is always evolving,” Mwitiki said.

Mwitiki, known for his innovative metal sculptures made from recycled materials, will be staying in Truckee for an extended period. And he will undoubtedly bring a unique blend of artistry and environmental consciousness to the town.

Mwitiki’s journey from the Masai plains of Kenya to becoming a pioneer in metal sculpture is a tale of determination and creativity. Having started his career as a welder, Mwitiki’s passion for art led him to create stunning sculptures out of scrap metal, with a major showcase at the San Diego Zoo.

“Scrap metal creates infinite possibilities of expression,” Mwitiki said.

Utilizing recycled materials not only promotes sustainability but also eliminates cost barriers that often deter artists from expressing their creativity freely.

“I found a cheaper way of expressing myself and saying exactly what I want to say,” Mwitiki said.

Mwitiki’s elephant constructed from scrap metal. Provided / Alex Weyhe

Mwitiki encourages his students to “try and create from where you are,” utilizing available materials and enhancing their natural beauty.

Alex Weyhe, a member of the Truckee community who works at Coachland RV Park and grew up in Kenya, shares a special connection with Mwitiki. Together, they have organized art exhibitions, including a Vernissage in Marbella, Spain. Mwitiki’s work has received international recognition, with sculptures adorning airports and zoos worldwide. Weyhe acts as Mwitiki’s unofficial public relations officer.

Mwitiki has already started bringing his expertise to Truckee, collaborating with the community to create welding art pieces from recycled materials. His ultimate goal is to create a grand, recycled piece for the Town of Truckee. He is currently leading workshops at the Truckee Roundhouse in sustainable welding.

Mwitiki leading advanced welding class at Truckee Roundhouse on Apr. 25. Sierra Sun / Zoe Meyer

Truckee’s vibrant art scene and environmental focus make it an ideal location for Mwitiki’s artistic endeavors. Already, two galleries have expressed interest in showcasing his work, signaling a growing excitement in the area.

Mwitiki’s impact extends beyond art, as he has been a mentor to young artists and a champion of recycling efforts. His accolades, including recognition by global leaders and organizations like the United Nations Environmental Program, highlight his contributions to both art and sustainability.

As Truckee embraces Mwitiki’s presence, the town anticipates a flourishing of creativity and collaboration, bridging cultures and celebrating the beauty of eco-art. Stay tuned for updates on Mwitiki’s artistic journey, a testament to the power of art in uniting communities and inspiring change.

“Art is the carbon footprint of life,” Mwitiki said. And hopefully Mwitiki will guide us in leaving a more unique footprint.

Check out Mwitiki’s website at https://kioko-mwitiki-art-gallery.business.site/