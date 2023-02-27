Interstate 80 closed due to zero visibility
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A blizzard warning for the Truckee-Tahoe region went into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and Interstate 80 has been closed due to “dangerous driving conditions” and “whiteouts,” according to the California Highway Patrol.
Caltrans is advising travelers to use alternate routes, but it’s slow going on all highways in the region.
I-80 is closed with no estimated time of reopening at the California/Nevada state line to the east of Truckee and at Applegate to the west.
The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Travel is not recommended and can be dangerous if needing assistance with rescue crews likely unable to respond, or reach those in need.
Heavy snow is expected to fall through Wednesday with accumulations up to 6 feet above 7,000 feet and 2 to 4 feet for Lake Tahoe communities.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.