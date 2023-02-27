Interstate 80 closed due to zero visibility

A view on Monday from a Truckee CHP cruiser.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A blizzard warning for the Truckee-Tahoe region went into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and Interstate 80 has been closed due to “dangerous driving conditions” and “whiteouts,” according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans is advising travelers to use alternate routes, but it’s slow going on all highways in the region.

I-80 is closed eastbound at Applegate and westbound at the Nevada State line due to dangerous driving conditions and whiteouts. No estimated time of reopening… pic.twitter.com/TF4XVyf0mP — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 27, 2023

I-80 is closed with no estimated time of reopening at the California/Nevada state line to the east of Truckee and at Applegate to the west.

The National Weather Service’s blizzard warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Travel is not recommended and can be dangerous if needing assistance with rescue crews likely unable to respond, or reach those in need.

Heavy snow is expected to fall through Wednesday with accumulations up to 6 feet above 7,000 feet and 2 to 4 feet for Lake Tahoe communities.