Invitation to Apply for More than $1 Million in Community Scholarships

TAHOE CITY/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Request for Scholarship Applications: High school seniors living within the TTUSD boundaries who plan to further your formal education. You are invited to apply online to more than 100 local community scholarships through one Common Application Jan. 15, 2024 – March 31, 2024.

Students are encouraged to begin their application process immediately. Since 2017, local scholarship funders have come together to streamline the scholarship process for young people. More than 100 scholarships are now offered as part of a single online common application via software provided by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF). Once students complete the common application, they are then directed to scholarships they are eligible for and any required supplemental forms, essays, etc. Students’ work will be saved in draft form as they acquire all the necessary information.

Please note that it is now mandatory for all graduating high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process unless they take steps to opt out. FAFSA is first come, first serve financial aid, so students are encouraged to start these applications immediately.

The 2024 Common Application at a glance:

1 Online Common Application

$1 Million in Scholarships

100+ Community Scholarships

Open: January 15, 2024 – March 31, 2024

“We are grateful to be able to offer this streamlined application process alongside participating scholarship donors and committees. This collaborative process achieves multiple goals, most significantly that it makes a previously cumbersome process much simpler and more equitable for students. Students are alerted to any scholarships for which they are eligible, prompted to provide the correct materials, and no longer waste precious time filling out the same information over and over again,” Phyllis McConn, TTCF Community Impact Officer.

To begin your application today, please visit: https://bit.ly/TTCFScholarships .

To learn more about this application process, please read the Scholarship FAQs at: https://bit.ly/TTCFfaq .

To begin the mandatory FAFSA application, visit https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa .

Please contact scholarships@ttcf.net with any questions you have or to contribute to existing scholarships.