It’s about getting work done for the community (Opinion)

It’s been tough the past few years given the pandemic, wildfires, and winter storms, but I’m optimistic about 2024. Earlier this month, I had the privilege to chair the Nevada County Board of Supervisors annual 3-day workshop where we set priorities for the coming year — addressing affordable housing, public safety, recreation, climate resiliency, economic development, and other key objectives. I came away from the workshop energized – here’s a sample of what our community can look forward to:

In 2024, we’ll soon be cutting ribbons at the new Bear River library branch in South County and at the greatly expanded McCourtney Road Transfer Station. In the wake of those projects, we’re planning to build a new Truckee library and animal shelter, renovate our airport and jail, and come up with a re-use plan for the historic Courthouse in downtown Nevada City.

In 2024, we’re working to prevent wildfires with 12 hazardous fuels reduction projects totaling over $13.5 Million in investment. In sum, these projects will treat over 5,000 acres and 300 road miles throughout the high fire hazard severity zones of our community.

In 2024, we have 93 units of new affordable housing in the pipeline, building on the more than 140 units brought online last year. We’re making it less expensive to permit “granny units” and will bring forth new polices to make it easier to construct owner-built homes.

In 2024, we expect to see the state award nearly $75 Million to a broadband provider, linking another 4,000 rural households to the internet. We have developed “Dig Once” and environmental policies to speed broadband installation.

In 2024, we’ll release the County’s first ever Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan that will serve as a roadmap to enhance recreation access with new trails, restrooms, parking, and signs at the most heavily impacted outdoor destinations along our river corridor and Donner Summit as well as at our regional parks.

As Supervisors, we set the policy direction for the County, but we rely on our County Executive Officer, Alison Lehman, and her dedicated staff to get all this work done for our community. Alison oversees over 800 employees and a $369 Million annual budget serving over 100,000 residents dispersed over 974 square miles. Under her leadership, we have a balanced budget and healthy reserves to weather whatever comes our way. Over 75% of our dedicated employees live in Nevada County. A recent survey showed employee engagement at 88% excellent or very good. It’s obvious to me that our employees care about their work.

While I applaud the work of our senior executive staff, the fact remains, compensation, benefits, and culture are tools at the disposal of the Board to effectively attract and retain a qualified leadership team, with acumen in managing a regional governmental jurisdiction. It is a business — a very, very serious business that protects lives and property, responds to the worst natural disasters, and prepares our County for the future using innovation and collaboration.

This requires coordination with Grass Valley, Nevada City, the Town of Truckee, neighboring counties and our fire agencies, State and Federal governments and a myriad of regional stakeholders.

We hire the best, we measure their performance and we create opportunity for advancement. That is who we are. In exchange, we ask people to work hard (nights, weekends, holidays, whenever the call comes), support with compassion, hold each other accountable and most importantly serve others first… serve the people of Nevada County first.

I have personally reviewed executive compensation as part of the annual budget process. This involves evaluating performance, longevity, and the detailed job description. Within our eight comparison counties (Butte, El Dorado, Mendocino, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba), our CEO compensation is fair, competitive, and consistent with the average CEO salary.

As Chair of the Board, I will continue to prioritize attracting and retaining the best possible workforce to serve this County. I will support a team that effectively works to deliver core services and progress our Board priorities. The people of Nevada County deserve the best and we are squarely focused on that in 2024.