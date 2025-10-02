Entertainment This Week: Jake Shimabukuro, fall events, and more!

Friday, October 3

Beartoberfest – 3 p.m., Tahoe Backyard, 8428 Trout Ave. Join us for our annual Oktoberfest celebration – Bear Belly style! Enjoy live music with The Johnson Party, delicious German-style food from Lumbre. Drink as much Beartoberfest style lager as you can, and don’t forget to wear your lederhosen & dirndls. Music is 5-8pm! For more information, visit https: //www.facebook.com/events/2586432511718932/ .

DJ Dance Party – 9-11 p.m., Jake’s On The Lake, 780 North Lake Blvd. For more information, visit https: jakestahoe.com/events/dj-dance-party-1 or call (530) 583-0188.

First Fridays with Beer, Wine, Food, Music – 5:30-8 p.m., Historic Downtown Truckee, Check in west parking lot of Truckee Welcome Center / Train Depot. In front of the caboose. Price: Free. Age range: All Ages. For more information, visit historictruckee.com/ .

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM For more information, visit garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Spooky Harbor – The Craft movie night – 7-10 p.m., Join us for a thrilling throw back with an outdoor showing of The Craft (rated R)! The movie will start at 7:00 pm at the Sand Harbor Stage. The event is free, but park entry fees apply. Visitors should come prepared with blankets or chairs, seating is in the sand, a flashlight, and warm clothing. Sand Harbor will not be offering concessions and does not have lighting after dark. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1964971480919871/ or call (775) 684-2770.

Saturday, October 4

“An Evening With” ukulele marvel Jake Shimabukuro (SEATED) – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. “An Evening With” Jake Shimabukuro (SEATED). Doors: 7pm Show: 8pm I Tickets: $32 ADV / $35 DOS I Ticket Link: tixr.com/e/153156

Doris Foley Library’s 118th Birthday Bash – Join us to celebrate Nevada County’s first Carnegie Library at its 118th birthday bash! Special events planned throughout the day . The Doris Foley Library for Historical Research is located at 211 N Pine Street in Nevada City. Please be sure to give yourself enough time to find parking. For more information, visit nevadacountyca.libcal.com/event/14949200 .

Live Music – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 N Lake Blvd. Rustler’s Moon, 8:00 – 11:00 PM Additional dates: 10/4, 10/10. For more information, visit garwoods.com/calendar.html or call (530) 546-3366.

Sunday, October 5

Bluegrass Jam – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. End your weekend at Alibi relaxing with beer and bluegrass tunes. This casual gathering is open to anyone who’d like to play some good music with good folks, or just sit back, relax, & enjoy the ambiance. For more information, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Monday, October 6

Open Stage Mondays – 6:30-9:30 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come join our super-charged open mic nights with the legendary Steve La Bella! tahoetalentconnection@gmail.com . For more information, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Tuesday, October 7

Truckee Trivia Tuesdays – 6-8 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. TRUCKEE TRIVIA TUESDAYS! It just rolls right off the tongue, doesn’t it? Come join our new host, Craig, for a night full of brain busters and beer. 6-8pm. Craig creates all of the questions from scratch! Grab some friends and head over to Alibi Truckee for a chance to win a $50 Alibi gift card at our weekly Truckee Trivia. For more information, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Wednesday, October 8

Country Line Dancing with Claire – 8-10 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, 10069 Bridge St. Come out for some Country Line Dancing with Claire. Claire will lead some line dancing lessons and play some of your favorite line dances and country songs. $10 cover. Please bring cash (preferred) or credit card. For more information, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house/ .

Thursday, October 9

Rustler’s Moon – 8-11 p.m., Bar of America, 10040 Donner Pass Rd. For more information, visit barofamerica.com/calendar.html or call 530.587.2626.