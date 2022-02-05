Jamie Anderson qualifies in slopeside; Bennet, Ganong compete Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake native Jamie Anderson is moving forward in the Olympics Snowboard Slopeside competition after qualifying on Friday, Feb. 4.

Anderson is currently ranked 5th out of the 12 competitors who qualified.

She scored 74.35 in her first run and 53.26 in her second run.

Californian Hailey Langland also qualified for Snowboard Slopeside. Langland took the 9th place ranking with a first run score of 28.31 and a second run score of 68.71.

The women will be doing their final runs on Friday Feb. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. PST.





Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong will be competing today in Men’s Alpine Downhill at 7 p.m.

To watch, visit nbcolympics.com.